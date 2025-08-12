Hidden Memories Of The Gardens Between Gets Surprise PS VR2 Launch

Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between is getting a surprise launch today on PlayStation VR2.

Released last week on Quest and Steam, Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between is a puzzle adventure where two best friends, Arina and Frendt, go exploring across a strange world. Arriving in a land filled with garden islands and familiar items from home, you're tasked with manipulating time to clear over 40 puzzles and reach each location's summit.

Initially released on flatscreen platforms in 2018, today's trailer in the VR Games Showcase confirmed the expanded VR adaptation is now launching on Sony's latest headset. It doesn't feature controller-free hand tracking like the Quest edition, though a representative informed UploadVR that controller haptic feedback is supported and that it runs at a 90Hz refresh rate.

Our recent 3.5/5 star review praised Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between by The Voxel Agents. Though we took issue with a few “frustrating” levels and sometimes blurry resolution on Quest 3, we still believed it “largely does this chilled-out puzzle adventure justice.”

While you can tell this wasn't initially designed for VR or mixed reality, Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between is a captivating journey that touchingly portrays the familiar pain of a friend moving away. This houses a compelling tale about childhood imagination that's beautifully surreal, and taking the diorama approach introduces an intriguing perspective to this existing story.

Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between is out now on Quest, PC VR and PlayStation VR2.