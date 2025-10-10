Hellsweeper VR 2.0 Update Adds Toxic Magic Abilities

Hellsweeper VR reaches version 2.0 with the new Obscura Update, two years after its initial launch.

Originally launched in September 2023, Hellsweeper VR by Mixed Realms has seen a continuous series of post-launch updates. While it already featured poisonous enemies, yesterday's Obscura Update lets you use toxic magic as well. This grants a Toxic Whip, a Thorn Hook, and more that can also inflict the 'Decay' effect, which gradually damages enemies and makes them drop health pickups.

Multiplayer now supports Endless Mode, while the Roguelike Mode now saves your progress after every three acts. It's also introducing new gameplay systems such as Inverse Gravity, an optional choice activated in your movement settings, while changes were also made to your energy resources and ammo pool. Finally, guns and bows have also been tweaked. The full patch notes can be found here.

Obscura marks the third major update we've seen for Hellsweeper VR across 2025, which began with April's Reckoning patch bringing the Chakram weapon, move upgrades, and additional combat abilities. Following this up in July was the Deadeye update that added more dynamic environments, new enemy variants, and finger guns as a weapon.

Hellsweeper VR is out now on Quest, Steam, PlayStation VR2 and Pico.