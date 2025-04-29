 Skip to content
Hellsweeper VR Refreshes Combat In Reckoning Update

 &  Henry Stockdale
Hellsweeper VR adds a new weapon, move upgrades and more in today's Reckoning update.

Now live across all platforms, Hellsweeper VR introduced a Chakram as the game's first ranged weapon that returns to you like a boomerang, while flicking your wrists can split that into two separate half-blades. Other existing weapons also received new abilities, like giving the Mace a hookshot update that lets you fling enemies. You can find the full patch notes here.

Patch 1.8 also includes a new Epithet that transforms the Stone Fists “into a Swiss Army knife of pure destruction.” You can now directly attach weapons to the fist, letting you activate two groups of weapons per fist. Finally, Hellsweeper VR is moving away from “level and soul-based unlocks” by tying gear unlocks into completing challenges.

Today's Reckoning update follows on from December's Alliance update, which notably expanded co-op for up to three players. Other changes included an all-new 'Gauntlet Mode' that sees you attacking enemies in an endless loop, a new boss called Avarice, plus a day and night system that affected available treasures and enemy behavior.

Hellsweeper VR is out now on QuestSteamPlayStation VR2 and Pico.

