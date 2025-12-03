Hello Kitty Skyland Gets Early Access Release Date On Quest

Hello Kitty Skyland, a free-to-play social VR experience based on Sanrio's iconic mascot, enters early access later this month on Quest.

Originally announced in September, Hello Kitty Skyland is being developed by Thirdverse (Soul Covenant, X8). Set in a virtual world called 'SKYLAND' with various Sanrio characters, the early access release features a central online lobby and a full-body multiplayer racing game called 'Sky Dash,' which seems to use Gorilla Tag-style locomotion. You can see that below with today's trailer.

Other features available in this month's early access launch include an avatar dress-up system, using various original outfits. Limited-time costumes themed around Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and My Melody are also included, though it's unknown how long they'll be available for.

It's currently unknown what further features will be added for the full release of Hello Kitty Skyland, and a targeted release window for that wasn't provided; Thirdverse only states that “the development team will gather player feedback and continue adding content toward the full release.”

Hello Kitty Skyland enters early access on December 22 on the wider Meta Quest platform (store page currently down) as a free-to-play release with in-app purchases.