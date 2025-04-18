Free GTA San Andreas Mod Adds Full PC VR Support To 2004 Classic

VR modder Holydh has released the GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition – 6DoF UEVR Plugin, which adds modded PC VR support to the Steam release.

Last August, Meta and Rockstar delayed their Quest-bound Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR port indefinitely, leaving it up to Rockstar's dedicated, ever-talented modding community to port GTA into VR themselves if they ever wanted to see Big Smoke's fast food order in VR. That soft cancellation of Meta's nearly three-year-long porting project capped off a turbulent time for Rockstar and the GTA franchise, as both had been plagued with massive leaks, layoffs, and shaky launches for the remastered "Definitive Editions" of previous titles, including San Andreas.

Holydh's mod isn't just a simple drag-n-drop of San Andreas' pancake controls into a VR setting. Instead, the port offers full first-person support, 6DOF motion controls, plus camera improvements across both gameplay and cutscenes. This uses an upgraded version of modder Praydog's UEVR injector, which offers VR support for a vast majority of PC games using Unreal Engine 4.8 or above.

You can see the mod in action here:

You can find more information about the mod, including information on UEVR, on its Nexus Mods page. For anyone interested in checking this out, it's important to clarify (and warn) that this mod will only work with the Steam version of San Andreas Definitive Edition; the Epic Games Store and Rockstar Launcher versions are incompatible.

Rockstar has been litigious in the past, as we've seen with the Luke Ross VR mod for Grand Theft Auto 5. However, Holydh believes this "should be alright" and not at risk since you can access it for free and the files don't belong to Rockstar, while the Luke Ross mod was initially behind a paywall.