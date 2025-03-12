GORN 2 Puts On A Brutal Spectacle In New Gameplay Trailer

GORN 2 offered a new look at the upcoming sequel with today's new gameplay trailer.

Announced less than two weeks ago, GORN 2 is being co-developed by Cortopia Studios (Escaping Wonderland) and the original studio, Free Lives. Taking the fight to the afterlife, you're tasked with battling the five sons of the God of the Afterlife across five heavenly realms. As seen in the VR Games Showcase, we've got a new look at the comically brutal gameplay.

We enjoyed ourselves in our recent hands-on GORN 2 preview, calling this an entertaining expansion on the original game with “absurdly hilarious combat.”

GORN 2 promises the sequel I never realized I wanted. What I've seen so far is delivering satisfying evolutionary changes that should appeal to fans of the original game. The comedic over-the-top brutality ties together well, the visuals look great, and a strong sense of humor ties it all together. There's still plenty more to try and right now, I'm optimistic about the full game.

GORN 2 will arrive this year on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.