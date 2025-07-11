 Skip to content
Ghost Town Confirms PC VR Launch For Next Week

 Henry Stockdale
Ghost Town takes the supernatural VR puzzler to Steam next week.

Developed by Fireproof Games, Ghost Town is a puzzle adventure set in the UK in the 80s. Playing as a witch turned ghost hunter and exorcist Edith Penrose, our goal is to uncover what happened to Edith's brother, and we considered it “an utterly engrossing adventure” in our review. Following last month's Steam Next Fest demo, it's now heading to PC VR on July 17.

Previously released on Quest in April, Ghost Town is seeing a staggered release across each platform. Last month's Next Fest demo advised that the full game would be “available soon,” though Fireproof hasn't confirmed yet when the PlayStation VR2 edition will follow. We'll keep you informed once we learn more and until then, our full review can be found below.

Ghost Town is out now on Quest. The SteamVR version arrives on July 17, and a free PC demo is still available.

Ghost Town Review: An Utterly Engrossing Supernatural VR Adventure
Ghost Town is a brilliant supernatural puzzle adventure from The Room VR studio that you won’t want to miss.
Henry Stockdale
