Full Steam Undead On Track for Quest And PC VR In 2026

The zombie shooter is set to drop just after the Steam Frame releases, according to the developer.

Credit where credit is due. That's a great name for a zombie shooter. Full Steam Undead is described as an open world VR zombie shooter set on Necropolis Island, a spooky and silly Victorian island. Players will traverse the island via a drivable steam train, stopping to clear out zombies, defeat bosses, and explore minigame-style crypts with challenges to solve.

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A new trailer premiered during the Spring 2026 VR Games Showcase, with the solo developer describing a dark comedic tone and hordes upon hordes of zombie action. The game is said to be roughly four hours long and planned to cost 'around' $12 at launch.

The most interesting point is the release window. Full Steam Undead is listed for a 2026 release, more specifically 'just after the Steam Frame.' With recent hardware shortages forcing Valve to reevaluate its pricing and release scheduling, Full Steam Undead's final release date is likely to remain fluid.

Full Steam Undead can be wishlisted now on Steam and Quest.