Fitness Focused Puzzler Bloxer Punches On To Meta Quest Today

The competitive puzzler brings nine player lobbies and a unique twist to the match four formula.

Incuvo, known recently for Tracked: Shoot To Survive, had never made a fitness game, but saw the growth in that segment of VR experiences. Enter Bloxer, which changes up the classic match 4 style block puzzles by adding a robot players have to hit to affect the movement of blocks on the board.

0:00 / 0:56 1× Bloxer Release Trailer

Bloxer was featured in the Spring 2026 VR Games Showcase with a trailer showing players throwing uppercuts, jabs, and other punches to their robot companion in order to move the blocks on their board.

Bloxer supports lobbies of up to nine players and leaderboards to keep players coming back to raise their high scores. Speaking about the innovative concept, Incuvo CEO Andrzej Wychowaniec said "the physicality of VR makes it perfect for such a combination of genres!" in a press release announcing the launch of the game.

Bloxer screenshots provided by Incuvo

Bloxer is available for Meta Quest for $7.99.