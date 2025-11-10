Escape from Hadrian’s Wall Is A 5th Century Puzzler Out Now On Quest & PC VR

Escape from Hadrian’s Wall is a 5th-century VR puzzle game where you navigate the titular location with magical abilities.

Developed by Jim Gray Productions, Escape from Hadrian’s Wall is a historical fantasy puzzler set in 402 A.D. Britannia during Roman occupation and dives into Celtic legends. As a nameless prisoner held captive inside one of its forts, you become a witch's apprentice and use magical artifacts to solve the puzzles within. That's out today on Quest and PC VR.

Exploring the dungeons beneath Hadrian's Wall, this campaign sees you using magical cards and tools as you manipulate elements like earth, air, fire, and water to solve these puzzles. Jim Gray Productions states the full game features 38 puzzles in total, which include 18 Elemental Golem fights carried out through card battles.

Recently featured in the last Steam Next Fest, a free PC VR demo remains available to download that's seen several updates since its initial launch, introducing additional accessibility features and a French localization. That same demo is also available on Quest, and further language support is promised at a later date.

Escape from Hadrian's Wall launches today on PC VR and Quest.