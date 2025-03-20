Prepare Your Rubber Boots As Electrician Simulator VR Launches This Week

Electrician Simulator VR brings a realistic sparkly simulator to Quest, PS VR2 and Steam soon.

Developed by Take IT Studio!, Electrician Simulator VR aims to teach players the ropes of the electrical trade, sending them on a series of serious and silly commissions. Through the levels, you'll learn to run diagnostics, verify voltage and tinker with tools to resolve the client's issue— with jobs in Electrician Simulator VR ranging in difficulty from light fittings to heavy-duty installations.

Across the announcement trailer, you can see plenty of wacky accidents, with the player smashing light fixtures and plates, getting electrocuted while jostling wires and attempting to extinguish a fire with their bare hands. Seemingly taking comedic cues from PowerWash Simulator VR, Take IT Studio! appears to be leaning into the sillier side of otherwise monotonous activities by making the most of VR's physics gameplay and immersive environmental storytelling.

Electrician Simulator VR is a port of the flatscreen game of the same name, also developed by the same team. It features a similar setup, with players taking on odd jobs like fixing up home appliances and correcting improper wiring.

Electrician Simulator VR is arriving on Quest, PS VR2 and Steam on March 21.