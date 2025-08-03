DJI Osmo 360 Captures HDR 8K 360° Video At 50FPS

DJI just launched its first 360° camera, called Osmo 360.

0:00 / 2:12 1×

In recent years, Insta360 has been leading the consumer 2D 360° market, with relatively affordable devices that record 8K at 30fps, 5.7K at 60fps, or 4K at 100fps.

Now DJI, the world's largest drone company, is taking on Insta360 directly. At the same $550 price as Insta360 X5, DJI Osmo 360 can record 8K at 50fps, 6K at 60fps, or 4K at 100fps. It also records 10-bit HDR, compared to 8-bit for Insta360.

Further, DJI Osmo 360 has larger sensors, with a wider lens aperture, letting in more light.

DJI Osmo 360 Insta360 X5 360° Video 8K 50fps

6K 60fps

4K 100fps 8K 30fps

5.7K 60fps

4K 100fps 360° Photos 120MP

30MP HDR 72MP Sensor Size 1/1.1-inch 1/1.28-inch Aperture F1.9 F2.0

Osmo 360 can also capture 360° photos at a whopping 120 megapixels, compared to 72 megapixels for Insta360 X5. For photos, both offer sufficient angular resolution to exceed the display capabilities of any Quest headset, while Osmo 360 is uniquely enough for 4K per-eye headsets like Apple Vision Pro too. For HDR capture though, this drops to 30 megapixels.

Both cameras offer a similar onboard battery life, with roughly 90 minutes of recording at maximum settings. They also both support fast charging, with DJI saying Osmo 360 can get to 50% in 12 minutes, while Insta360 says 80% in 20 minutes.

But DJI is selling a $100 "Battery Extension Rod", a magnetically-attaching handle with a built-in battery that triples the recording time. It also has controls for tasks like stopping and starting recording.

Osmo 360 can also wirelessly leverage DJI microphones, and the company is selling mounts for motorcycles, helmets, and tripods.

DJI Osmo 360's Battery Extension Rod.

However, Insta360 X5 does appear to be the more resilient choice. Its lenses are made of a "high-strength, scratch-resistant glass", and can each be user-replaced for $30.

DJI Osmo 360 is available in most major markets, but it isn't yet in the US. When it does arrive in the US, DJI says it will likely be $550. The delay is likely due to tariffs and regulatory uncertainties. Both Insta360 and DJI are China-based, but DJI is a much larger company that has been under specific scrutiny for its dominance in the drone market.