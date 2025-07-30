DISC Mixes Air Hockey And Frisbee With A Free Arcade Sports Game

DISC aims to deliver a free-to-play arcade fitness game inspired by frisbee and air hockey on Quest.

Created by studio 'm ss ng p eces' in collaboration with Meta and sports brand ASICS, we first learned about DISC last September. Creating a new sport conceived around VR gameplay with support for 1v1 multiplayer and a 10-level solo campaign against bots, this fast-paced arcade action game aims to test your reflexes while promising a full-body workout.

0:00 / 0:39 1× Trailer from the Meta Horizon Store page

Designed for room scale movement, your aim is to throw a frisbee-like disc into the opponent's goal to score. Alongside defending incoming shots like a goalkeeper, different attacking throws can be carried out like curving your forehands or unleashing corkscrew spins. Multiplayer supports both instant matchmaking and private games with friends.

While DISC doesn't currently contain any in-app purchases despite being a free-to-play game, the Meta Horizon Store page confirms that more content is on the way. This includes new cosmetics, leaderboards, and a new arcade mode, which can be seen from the in-game menu but is currently inaccessible.

Though a press release mentions DISC “leveraging” the mixed reality capabilities of Quest, that doesn't appear to be available. While Meta uses the term “mixed reality” for both VR and MR - the store page doesn't include the MR tag like you'd see on other games - the safety risk warning for mixed reality apps is visible. We've emailed the studio to clarify this and will update the article if we learn more.

I initially intended to provide some more in-depth thoughts, though I've encountered an input detection issue on Quest 3 making this difficult. When it's your turn to serve, the disc doesn't register my input as I try to hit it. ASICS informed UploadVR this is being addressed in a future update, advising in the meantime to use a roomscale boundary.

DISC is out now exclusively on the Meta Quest platform.