DISC Is A Frisbee Inspired VR Sports Game Exclusive For Quest

Sports brand ASICS has unveiled DISC, a new sports game for VR and mixed reality that brings frisbee-style action to Quest.

A brief teaser showcases two players hitting and throwing a disc in a small hallway-style arena, with the disc bouncing off walls and players' fists. A small disclaimer reads 'not actual gameplay,' but it's clear that DISC aims to be an intriguing futuristic sports game.

DISC is being developed as a joint collaboration between ASICS Ventures, game studio 'm ss ng p eces,' and Meta. A press release for the game's reveal reads: "Rather than adapting a traditional sport into the virtual world, DISC’s fresh and imaginative gameplay is uniquely challenging and physically engaging, supporting a healthy body and mind."

ASICS' same press release says that DISC aims to be as welcoming to new VR and mixed reality players as possible, allowing all players to "experience the joy and benefits of moving your mind through physical activity." The trio of companies seeks to use player feedback to expand the game further. Players interested in the upcoming title can join the newly formed DISCord server, with the teaser hinting at early access to the game for the community.

DISC doesn't have a release date just yet, but it's "coming soon" exclusively to the Meta Quest platform.