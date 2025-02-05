Prepare Your Planning Permits As DIG VR Heads To PS VR2 & Steam This March

Just Add Water's comedic construction simulator, DIG VR, makes its PlayStation VR2 and Steam debut this March.

In DIG VR , you become a construction god, digging up pesky dirt around the comically named Diglington in the County of Digshire. As you progress, you'll become privy to hidden lore across the city while unlocking complex machinery and crevice-creating tools like a Circular Saw, Compactor, and Grabber. On March 20th, PS VR2 and Steam players will have their chance to work through the building simulator's quirky campaign and enjoy DIG VR's handful of minigames and sandbox game mode, too.

We enjoyed our time with DIG VR and gave it a 3.5/5-star review, describing it as “an enjoyable premise backed by a vibrant presentation, comically silly minigames, and beautifully British humor.”

DIG VR launched on Quest last November and recently received fresh content in its follow-up Winter Update . The update welcomed new cosmetics, a time trial mode, and an online leaderboard. Developer Just Add Water also introduced two new radio stations, Oceanic Beach Radio and Cultural Rhythms Radio, for players to listen to as they work.

DIG VR is available on Quest now, and it's coming to PS VR2 and SteamVR on March 20.