Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will update the Hirelings system so they can also level up during campaigns.

Recently launched on most major VR platforms, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is a co-op tabletop experience that we praised as a “natural crossover and a fitting evolution” of the original Demeo. Following two smaller updates, Resolution Games confirmed it's planning a wider overhaul for Hirelings - additional characters used to fill out your party if you don't have four players.

Currently, you can't level up Hirelings alongside your main character during campaigns, something we criticized in our review. Stating it's addressing player feedback across two phases, Resolution will begin with single-player campaigns by letting you use customized heroes who can gather XP and level up, stating Phase 1 “will be prioritized for release as quickly as possible.”

Phase 2 will bring this to Battlemarked's multiplayer, though the studio calls this “much more complex” to implement because of how other players can join, leave, and rejoin campaigns. Calling this a “much larger task” from both a technical perspective and for the user interface design, this will arrive in a later update.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is out now on Steam, PlayStation VR2, Quest, and flatscreen platforms.