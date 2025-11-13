 Skip to content
Deadly Delivery Schedules Co-op Comedy Horror Soon On Quest & Steam

 Sarah Thwaites
Deadly Delivery confirmed a release date on Quest and Steam early next month.

In Deadly Delivery, you and up to three friends take on postal jobs to earn cash, with the warning that the recipients of your precious parcels are located in sprawling, peril-filled mines. With monsters lurking around most corners and an all-important quota to hit, your hopeful group will need to work together - or against each other - to earn their keep. You can check out gameplay below:

Release date trailer

Communication in Deadly Delivery relies on proximity voice chat. As such, if a teammate strays too far from the safety of the group, you won't necessarily be able to hear them talking or screaming. To navigate, players can also take advantage of the realistic physics throughout the mines and can climb on top of one another to reach objects or evade danger.

The monsters across Deadly Delivery's underground setting aren't simple brutes alone, either, with some able to impersonate your teammates in looks and sound to lure you or trick you out of success. As you make more cash, you'll eventually be able to upgrade your kit with new gear, cosmetics, and pets.

Deadly Delivery arrives on December 4 on Quest and Steam.

