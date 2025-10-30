Co-op Horde Shooter A Long Survive Is Out Now On Quest

A Long Survive, a new co-op horde survival shooter, is out now on Quest.

Marking the debut game from Friendly Fire Studios, A Long Survive sees you working as soldiers for Space Corp, a group tasked with running a human space colony following a devastating alien attack on Earth. Choosing one of four heroes that each provide distinct abilities, survival requires a strategic focus involving tactical resource management and base fortification.

Defending the Nexus is paramount if you're to win; enemies will constantly target it, and it's game over if that falls. Resources acquired during rounds can fortify your position by building walls, turrets, and other construction devices, and subsequent waves become increasingly difficult as aliens strike from multiple directions.

New abilities are unlocked as you complete missions, and teams can have multiple players choosing the same heroes. A progression system is mentioned on A Long Survive's store page, though what specifically this involves is unclear. As for the PC VR release, Friendly Fire Studios states this needs longer “since it will require more polish & optimizations.”

A Long Survive is out now on the wider Meta Quest platform, followed by the Steam release in Q4 2025.