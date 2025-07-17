Clone Drone In The Hyperdome Gets Endless Mode In Major Skyscrapper Update Soon

VR voxel fighting game Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is introducing a new game mode and more in its Skyscrapper Update.

Developed by Doborog Games (Clone Drone in the Danger Zone), Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is a roguelike sequel where you slash through voxel baddies for gladiatorial glory. Set in a sci-fi universe, burgeoning bludgeoners step into the shoes of Blink, a 'looprunner' fighting to survive in a contest called the Crashloop. Announced today, it's receiving a major Skyscrapper update, which introduces a new game mode as well as more complex methods to destroy enemy bots.

0:00 / 1:18 1×

The new content will be available to players who have completed the Crashloop story mode and introduces endless floors of perilous combat. As you gain altitude, the challenges increase, with each floor centering around a particular theme, such as fire weapons or giant saw blades.

Here are other features arriving in the Skyscrapper update:

Cutting resistance setting for increased difficulty

Refreshed combat

Green brains in enemy heads, which requires the CPU of enemy units to be destroyed

Additional two-handed weapon handling options

“The reception to Clone Drone in the Hyperdome last winter has been spectacular,” says Doborog Games Creative Director Erik Rydeman in a prepared statement. “But like The Skyscrapper, our dedication to making Hyperdome a better game is a kind of endless mode for our team. We've been closely listening to our players since launch, and we're developing the features they've requested most.”

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome's Skyscrapper Update will be available for Quest and Steam on July 27.