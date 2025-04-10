Civilization VII VR Out Now, But Some Players Report Stuttering Issue

Civilization VII VR is out now on Quest 3 & 3S for $60. Some players are reporting stuttering issues, but a potential fix has been discovered.

Created by Firaxis Games, with PlaySide Studios porting it to VR, Sid Meier's Civilization VII VR is the first official adaptation of the long-running turn-based strategy series for virtual reality, featuring both fully immersive environments and mixed reality support. But numerous buyers are reporting performance issues following its launch earlier today.

Currently sitting at 3.3 stars with nearly 35 reviews, many early adopters are citing a stuttering issue when moving their head. Both regular buyers and influencers say this is causing motion sickness, with some stating this problem is worse in MR and often happens around the in-game table.

This doesn't appear to be a universal issue, though. Of the two UploadVR staffers who have tried the game so far, one experienced the problem while the other did not. Further, a potential fix has been identified. Ruff Talk VR reports that if you open the Horizon OS settings and click the Movement Tracking tab, changing the tracking frequency from Automatic to 60 Hz can resolve the stuttering issue. However, this may not work for everyone, and some players have reported other unrelated performance issues.

UploadVR did not receive pre-release review access to Civilization VII VR, but we'll bring you our full review in the coming days, and we’ll also try to livestream the game before then on our YouTube channel.

Civilization VII VR is available for $60 on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S.