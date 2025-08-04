Walkabout Mini Golf Passport Tokyo Opens August 14 With Neko Atsume Cats

In virtual reality you can explore Tokyo populated by only cats and capybaras.

Walkabout Mini Golf is available now inside all major VR headsets with the opening date for the new Passport Tokyo destination set for August 14, 2025. Designers confirmed today cats from Neko Atsume populate their version of Tokyo and UploadVR independently confirms the presence of capybaras as well.

The course is second in the game's Passport series based on real-world locations, following Venice last year. Many real world locations include restrictive legal frameworks around their representations, and for VR designers there's also a challenging task when it comes to representing the vibe across entire cities. With Tokyo, Mighty Coconut partnered with Japan-based Hit-Point's Neko Atsume as a collaborator toward a goal that "Japanese and international players will appreciate what we’ve done here."

Though Tokyo is a vast metropolis rivaling any on Earth, Mighty Coconut says they've focused their depiction down to the Shinjuku District up to the steps of the Hanazono Shrine. The studio says eight "Neko Atsume cats have found their way onto the course" and most of them are gathered around a cat shrine.

You can take photos with the cats using the CocoVision camera and your puppet can even appear in the picture. The course is the game's 35th with a recently repackaged core offering and most DLCs priced $3.99. Mighty Coconut plans its courses more than a year in advance, passing their creation to different teams as they layer in bits of artistry and surprise.

Walkabout claims "hundreds of thousands" of players meet regularly in the game's multiplayer sessions, built largely around private room codes. The studio says that more than half of players spend time in multiplayer, and many of them are in sessions lasting more than two hours. Walkabout Mini Golf will mark five years since release in the coming months, with new courses releasing roughly every six weeks.

We'll have a behind-the-scenes design tour when the course launches and you can catch up on the journey so far here: