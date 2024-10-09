Could Grimes' music come to Beat Saber in the future?

On X today, John Carmack told Grimes he's "still hoping to see" one of her tracks in Meta's Beat Saber, and Grimes replied "Omg any time - just tell me when and what vibe".

Of course, John Carmack isn't at Meta anymore, having left his technical consulting role two years ago, a role he transitioned to in 2019 as he shifted his focus to AI.

As such, Carmack tagged Meta's current CTO Andrew Bosworth, as well as the Beat Saber account, saying "let's make it happen!"

Beat Saber has seen music from a number of major artists arrive as paid DLC in recent years, including Britney Spears just yesterday.

Other musicians with tracks in Beat Saber DLCs include Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Eminem, 2Pac, Biggie Smalls, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Linkin Park, Green Day, Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons, and Panic! At The Disco.

As of this writing, there's no reply yet from Bosworth or Beat Games. But given Grimes seems willing, it seems possible her music could arrive in Beat Saber at some point in the future.