Spaceship Sandbox BuildPort Xumia Adds Endless Siege Mode

BuildPort Xumia received a fast-paced single-player mode called Core Siege in today's update on Quest.

Developed by Yumebau Inc., BuildPort Xumia is a physics-based space battler that asks you to harness your imagination as you build modular ships across a series of multiplayer game modes. After launching in Early Access in July, the experience has added an arcade-like game mode called Core Siege that centers around base defense.

Similar to BuildPort Xumia’s other modes, Core Siege requires players to create masterful contraptions, this time to defend an object called the Power Core. With endless waves of opposition forces - like drones and elite enemies - raring to take them down, you must refine and mend your builds, all while fighting to succeed.

“Build it. Break it. Survive it,” explained Yumebau Inc. CEO & Lead Designer Wilson J. Tang in a prepared statement. “That’s Core Siege in one line.”

Since the game's Early Access debut, developer Yumebau Inc. has continued updating BuildPort Xumia beyond today's new mode. That includes adding Quest 2 support a month after launch, as well as unique gold avatars for avid builders who are playing during the early access period.

BuildPort Xumia's Core Siege game mode is available now on Quest 2/3/3S.