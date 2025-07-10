BuildPort Xumia Flies Into Early Access Today

Physics-driven space combat game BuildPort Xumia is now available in early access on Quest 3.

Developed by Yumebau Inc., BuildPort Xumia is a space battler that asks players to build modular ships and master diverse weaponry as they compete for galaxy-based glory. Alongside a 1V1 Duel Arena, where players can fight it out using bespoke ship designs, there are also solo challenges to take on in the form of Xumi Trials. Beyond combat, players can invite friends to curate ship designs together in real time through the collaborative ship-building mode.

You can check out gameplay for BuildPort Xumia in the trailer below:

“We wanted to give players the thrill of being both the inventor and the pilot,” explained Yumebau Inc. CEO Wilson Tang in a prepared statement. “It’s Minecraft meets Rocket League - with photon torpedoes.”

As an Early Access game, BuildPort Xumia is set to evolve post-launch, with Yumebau Inc. introducing new game modes, ship parts, and avatars, among other quality of life improvements. The studio added that ongoing updates will be 'shaped by community feedback and experimentation'.

BuildPort Xumia is available now in early access for Quest 3/3s.