Bow Course - Archery Golf Enters Early Access On PC VR

Bow Course mixes golfing with archery in early access today on PC VR.

Developed by Korpi Games (Virtual Hunter), Bow Course is an archery golfing game that's currently in early access. Previously launched on Quest in May with both single-player and multiplayer support, this casual sports game promises realistic bow handling and arrow physics across two 9-target courses. As with real-life golf, whoever takes the fewest shots wins as you try to avoid various obstacles and find shortcuts.

Presently, Korpi Games states most of Bow Course's main features are currently in place; the early access launch features two different maps with several different routes you can take, customizable difficulty settings, a shooting range in the hub area, and more. A Steam FAQ states the full version will come with additional features including an extra map, more gameplay features, achievements, and other changes.

Bow Course - Archery Golf is out now in early access on Quest and Steam, and cross-platform multiplayer is supported. The full release will arrive in “a few months” with a slight price increase also planned upon leaving early access.