Belkin’s Apple Vision Pro Travel Bag Provides Must-Have Protection

Belkin’s Apple Vision Pro Travel Bag is a must-have for getting around with the headset.

I’ve used the bag on a trip to San Francisco and for getting around New York, and now I even wear it around the house. When wearing Vision Pro, this is essentially a compact soft-shell wearable case for hiding away Apple’s dangerously heavy swinging metal battery.

0:00 / 0:59 1×

At roughly half the size compared with the first official case sold in Apple Stores, the gray Belkin case features enough storage for a folding keyboard, sunglasses, wallet, secondary battery and USB-C charging cord. There's also an interior pocket for an AirTag.

My favorite aspect is the built-in lens cover, which folds down snugly over the lenses and protects it from Apple’s own thick cord scraping around inside the main compartment.

I’ve dropped the bag with Apple Vision Pro inside onto the hard pavement of a street and didn’t even worry as I picked it up and kept moving. Your mileage might vary of course, and I’d recommend keeping the included Apple-made external glass cover in the case with the headset for an added layer of protection, but my headset has so far survived a couple drops without a scratch.

The bag delivers the protection and storage needed to drive all-day computing and augmentation with a headset. Apple Vision Pro is still a very bulky wearable computer, but this bag starts proposing the idea that headset use is actually restrained by power, portability and protection, moreso than social acceptance. I imagine more people wearing bags roughly the same size as this one will rewire some brains. Perhaps what headsets were missing was simply a nice big soft pouch at your side to help enable VR and mixed reality in public and semi-public spaces.

The VR backpack of the 2010s is reborn in 2025 as Belkin’s Apple Vision Travel Bag. It’s available from the Apple Store for $100.