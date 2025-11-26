Beat Saber OST 8 Adds Six Free Songs Today On Quest

Beat Saber receives six free songs with OST 8 on Quest, though the PC VR launch is delayed due to a “serious technical issue.”

Previously teased last month before last week's artist reveal, Beat Saber's latest major free update has now arrived with OST 8. Featuring returning artists like DragonForce, Lindsey Stirling, and Camellia, this multi-genre soundtrack also includes two new acts making their Beat Saber debut, auvic and dark cat.

Now live on the Meta Quest platform, here’s the full OST 8 tracklist:

auvic - “Overload”

- “Overload” Camellia - “Badly (feat. VIVI ZENA)”

- “Badly (feat. VIVI ZENA)” dark cat - “STARLIGHT (feat. juu)”

- “STARLIGHT (feat. juu)” DragonForce - “Dragon Smash Goblin (feat. Nekrogoblikon)”

- “Dragon Smash Goblin (feat. Nekrogoblikon)” Lindsey Stirling - “Monday Not Sick Anymore”

- “Monday Not Sick Anymore” Teminite x Boom Kitty - “The Master II: Blades of Chaos”

However, anyone looking to play OST 8 on PC VR will have a longer wait. In a separate post, Beat Games confirmed that it encountered “a serious technical issue affecting AMD graphics cards,” stating it's working with AMD to resolve this “as quickly as we can.” As such, a release date on Steam and Meta Quest Link is currently unconfirmed.

Beat Saber: OST 8 is out now on Quest, and it's coming soon to PC VR.