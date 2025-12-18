Beat Saber Gets Coldplay Music Pack With 12 New Songs

Beat Saber gets the Coldplay Music Pack, featuring 12 songs covering the band's wider history.

Out now on Quest and Steam, Beat Saber's Coldplay Music Pack covers the band's wider discography from the last three decades. It features songs such as 'Yellow' from debut album Parachutes, all the way to 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' from 2024's Moon Music. This also adds a new environment that Meta confirmed “draws inspiration from the band’s vibrant live shows, music videos, and album artwork.”

The Coldplay Music Pack comes with all twelve new songs for $14.99, or you can pay $1.99 for individual tracks. Here is the full track list:

A Sky Full of Stars

Adventure of a Lifetime

Clocks

feelslikeimfallinginlove

GOOD FEELiNGS

Something Just Like This

Speed of Sound

Talk

Trouble

Viva La Vida

WE PRAY (ft. Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI)

Yellow

This latest music pack was previously revealed during last week's announcement for a free, upcoming Coldplay concert in Meta Horizon. Meta confirmed it's partnering with iHeartMedia to bring the band's Music of the Spheres concert tour to Meta Horizon, using 180-degree VR. That's based on the band's stint at Wembley Stadium and goes live on December 30.

There's still more to come for the band's collaboration with Meta. Last week also confirmed that Coldplay is returning to fitness app Supernatural in the US and Canada, following its original appearance in 2022. This will introduce three new workouts, and that begins on December 29.

Beat Saber - Coldplay Music Pack is out now on Quest and Steam.