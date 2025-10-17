Assetto Corsa Rally Will Get PC VR Support Post-Launch

Assetto Corsa Rally promises a high-fidelity rally sim spin-off in early access next month, with PC VR support coming post-launch.

Developed by Supernova Games Studio in partnership with Kunos Simulazioni, Assetto Corsa Rally is the latest entry in the motor sim series. This upcoming spin-off describes itself as a “demanding” experience that factors in weather, road, and car setups, with five modes available at launch: Rally Weekend, Free Practice, and Single Rally Stage, while Rally Events and Time Attack have online leaderboards.

At launch, Assetto Corsa Rally features 10 licensed cars from manufacturers including Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Fiat, Hyundai, Lancia, Mini, and Peugeot. Four rally stages are available across Wales and Alsace. Racing wheels and other peripherals can also be used, and while PC VR isn't supported for early access, the Steam page confirms plans for “full support for VR.”

Other planned changes for the full release include more cars, additional game modes, a dedicated rally school, and more. Supernova also advised that the price will increase at full release “to reflect the significantly expanded content and features added during its development.”

As for Kunos Simulazioni's other ongoing game, Assetto Corsa EVO, that remains in early access following its launch in January, which was initially criticized for “unplayable” PC VR support. Last month's Update 0.3 added online multiplayer that can support up to 16 players in a public server. Custom servers are coming soon, while other changes include nine new cars, two new tracks, adjusted in-game physics, visual optimizations, and more.

A release date for PC VR support is unconfirmed, but the flatscreen Steam version of Assetto Corsa Rally launches in early access on November 13.