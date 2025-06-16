For the first time, an Apple executive has shown themselves using their visionOS Persona.

Greg "Joz" Joswiak, Apple's SVP of Worldwide Marketing, shared a short clip on X in response to YouTuber iJustine, who posted a similar clip raving about the all-new Personas in visionOS 26.

visionOS 26 was announced last week at WWDC25, and the significantly more realistic Personas are one of the many improvements the update is set to bring.

Apple says the new Personas leverage "industry-leading volumetric rendering and machine learning technology", and have "striking expressivity and sharpness, offering a full side profile view, and remarkably accurate hair, lashes, and complexion". The company has also expanded the eyewear options for your Persona to include over 1000 variations of glasses.

Despite the improvements, the new Personas are still generated in a matter of seconds via holding the headset up to let it scan your face.

Apple Vision Pro's original Personas were harshly criticized, and even ridiculed, at the headset's launch last year, with many feeling they fell into the uncanny valley and calling them "cursed". Apple has improved their realism over time, but the visionOS 26 update represents a step-change in quality.

That Joswiak has shared a clip of himself using his visionOS 26 Persona suggests an important quality threshold has been crossed in the mind of Apple executives, and the feature is no longer described as beta.

Tim Cook remains the only Apple executive to be publicly seen wearing the Vision Pro headset itself, in a Vanity Fair piece one day before it launched.