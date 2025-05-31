Alliance Peacefighter Is An X-Wing Inspired PC VR Space Sim

Inspired by Wing Commander and X-Wing, Alliance Peacefighter brings a story-driven space sim to PC VR next week.

Created by Manchester-based studio Urban Logic Games, Alliance Peacefighter previously appeared in February's Steam Next Fest with a now removed demo. Aiming for an aesthetic “somewhere between Homeworld and Star Fox,” the developer states the upcoming title is a tribute to “the golden age of space sims, and a love letter to the people who grew up with them.”

Using first-person combat, you play as a newly qualified Alliance pilot caught in a fight between two galactic superpowers fighting alongside a group of alien teammates. Alliance Peacefighter gives you full control over the ship's power and shield distribution, and it's a hybrid game built for flatscreen and VR. Motion controllers, gamepads, HOTAS joysticks, and Steam Deck are all supported.

Presently, Alliance Peacefighter is only coming to Steam, and that doesn't look set to change unless the game's successful. Asked in a YouTube comment if the upcoming space sim would also reach Quest, Urban Logic Games replied, “PC VR only for now I'm afraid. If the game does well enough we'll investigate other platforms.”

Alliance Peacefighter launches on June 4 on Steam, and we'll aim to bring you impressions soon.