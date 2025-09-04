Alien Perspective Turns A Painting Into An Immersive World

Alien Perspective explores the legacy of Italian special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi, turning one of his paintings into an immersive world.

Described as an exploration into never-before-seen work from Carlo Rambaldi, the three-time Academy Award winner for his work on King Kong (1976), Alien, and E.T., Alien Perspective is co-directed by his granddaughter Cristina Rambaldi and Jung Ah Suh. This focuses on the painting Città Spaziale 2 through a fully immersive world, turning this artwork into a living environment.

We jumped into this 15-minute experience during Venice Immersive 2025, finding a touching tribute to Rambaldi following his death in 2012. The exhibit begins by sitting you in front of Città Spaziale 2 like you're viewing a painting in an art gallery, and the world slowly comes alive around you inside the headset using PC VR through a Quest 3.

There's very little interactivity in this on-rails experience; you're more of an observer watching this unfold with some light inputs using one controller. This lets you interact with orange spheres, providing additional information about this world. Though the visuals sometimes remind me of an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, Alien Perspective shows character in its execution.

It's unknown if Alien Perspective will get a home release, though we'll update this article if we learn more.