Adobe Substance 3D Reviewer Lets Quest Owners View 3D Models Together For Free

Adobe launched Substance 3D Reviewer on Quest's Horizon Store, a free streamlined app for collaboratively reviewing 3D models in VR or on the web.

It's the second app in Adobe's Substance 3D brand to come to VR, after Substance 3D Modeler, a paid app exclusively available on PC VR.

There are two versions of Substance 3D Reviewer, the web app and the Quest VR app. You can join reviews from either, but only the web version supports uploading 3D assets to create a review.

In reviews, VR users appear as their Meta Avatars, while web users are disembodied voice-only participants. VR also has the advantage of showing assets at 1:1 scale by default, and the app encourages walking around assets collaboratively at room-scale.

If you link Reviewer to your Meta account, Adobe says, you can use the 'Launch in VR' feature on the web version to have your headset launch the app directly into a specific model review. After clicking the button on the web, in theory you can just put on your headset and within a second or two be in the session.

0:00 / 0:47 1× Substance 3D Reviewer

You can also use Substance 3D Reviewer for asynchronous reviews, rather than in real-time, leaving pinned feedback comments attached to parts of the model for others to see later.

The app supports GLB/GLTF, USD, FBX, OBJ, STEP, IGES, and X/T files. Textures and materials must be part of the file, not separate. The app also has experimental support for a bunch of other formats, but Adobe notes that results may be "unpredictable".

Of course, there are already many existing VR apps that let you view and review 3D models with others. Adobe may be hoping that its take being free, and leveraging the Adobe account system that many creatives already use, will make it a more appealing option for some.

Substance 3D Reviewer is available on the web and on the Meta Horizon Store for free, with support for Quest 3, Quest 3S, Quest Pro, and Quest 2. You'll need an Adobe account to use it.

Do you use a 3D model collaboration tool in VR today? If so, which do you use, and does Substance 3D Reviewer entice you? Please let us know in the discussion below.