Crime Scene VR Cleaning Sim Wiped Clean Arrives Next Month On Steam

Wiped Clean is a story-driven cleaning simulator coming to PC VR next month.

Developed by Luminary Creations, Wiped Clean is a crime scene cleaning simulator that asks you to uncover mysteries, one pool of blood or dead body at a time. The twist here is that you aren't just regular cleaners and are instead undercover agents, attempting to infiltrate a sketchy organization called the Syndicate as you investigate a dangerous conspiracy.

The organization is led by an infamous hitman called Victor Kane, and players need to find out the truth behind the killings before they get found out themselves. Progressing through levels unlocks new equipment and skills that speed up the process. However, Wiped Clean VR is all about honing in on the details.

Throughout the levels, alongside the gore, there are clues hidden that help to explain the events surrounding the victim's demise, as well as unravel their connection to the Syndicate. Items like voice recordings, strange symbols and newspaper clippings allude to the dark secrets being kept by the organization – it's up to the player to link it all together. You aren't alone in each scene, either, and certain levels hide shadowy figures that seek to derail your clean-up job.

Wiped Clean VR will debut on June 1 for Steam.