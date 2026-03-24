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VRacer Hoverbike Free Track Editor Update Out Now

 &  James Tocchio
VRacer Hoverbike Free Track Editor Update Out Now

VertexBreakers has shadow dropped a free update for VRacer Hoverbike, adding a track editor to their high-speed futuristic cycle racer.

VRacer's Track Editor allows players to create their own custom racetracks, publish them online, and race on other community-created tracks. The Track Editor update is live right now on all platforms.

In addition to the track editor, today's update adds a female rider option, and the HGP1000 career with a new set of cups to compete for.

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First released on Steam Early Access seven years ago, VRacer Hoverbike entered full release last June, alongside a then-new Quest port. A PlayStation VR2 release followed in November 2025, with cross-platform multiplayer support, dynamic foveated rendering, headset rumble, and adaptive triggers.

VRacer Hoverbike uses a ‘virtual handlebar’ control system instead of traditional analog stick-based controls. Seven gameplay modes are available, including a career mode, time trials, and weekly challenges. You can also select a combat mode which throws offensive weapons like missiles, drones, and EMPs into the mix.

We reviewed VRacer Hoverbike when it debuted in mid-2025, calling it "a perfect blend of speed, motion and haptics."

VRacer Hoverbike is out now on PC VRPlayStation VR2, and Quest.

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