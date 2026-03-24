VR Beat 'Em Up Crêpe Master Coming To Quest 3 In May

The colorful arcade brawler Crêpe Master is coming to Quest 3 headsets in May.

French indie developer Hallucinations Studio has revealed that its upcoming arcade beat 'em up Crêpe Master will release on Meta Quest 3 and 3S on May 7.

In Crêpe Master, you'll play as Hana, a magical girl who embodies the reincarnated form of the Crêpe Goddess. You'll wield a "Sacred Pan" to defend your home, Earth, and France's favorite pancake against a ruthless tyrant bent on destroying crêpes once and for all!

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Gameplay involves smashing enemies in melee combat with a crêpe pan, striking poses to unleash "crêpe powers," and cooking delicious crêpes in a lightning round mini game.

Founded in 2024, Hallucinations Studio is a worker-run co-operative developer based in France. The studio has previously supported with the development of the upcoming multiplayer PC game Haunted. Crêpe Master will be the studio's first original title.

Crêpe Master is coming to Meta Quest 3 and 3S on May 7.