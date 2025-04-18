Underworld Overseer Gets New World In Free Content Update

Underworld Overseer, the Dungeon Keeper-inspired VR strategy game, launched a free content update with five new levels.

Initially launched last October, Underworld Overseer is a strategic dungeon management simulator with tower-defense elements. Following a smaller update back in December, developer Myron Games has now released the 'New World' update with five extra levels on a brand-new island and its own hardcore variants.

The final level is described as a “special survival mode” which challenges you to last for a full hour against every type of enemy in the game. This update also introduces five new enemy types with unique abilities and defenses, like Treasure Hunters, Demolitionists, Shield Bearers, Carpenters, and the Priestess.

This isn't the end for Underworld Overseer, either. Myron Games states more updates and “exciting content” are promised following this, though details on what exactly this involves are currently unknown. We also know that it's heading to PlayStation VR2 alongside the studio's older title, Deisim, but a release date is currently unknown.

We enjoyed Underworld Overseer in our review last year, awarding 4/5-stars while calling it a “compelling” VR experience worth looking into.

If you enjoyed the Dungeon Keeper series back in the day, you will absolutely get a kick out of this VR homage. Though it has its faults in the lack of story and could use more varied objectives, Underworld Overseer is a solid and highly polished game with a great amount of content to keep players engaged. Excellent audio and visual design makes this pleasant on the eyes and ears.

Underworld Overseer is out now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam and Pico.