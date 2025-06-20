Undead Citadel Reaches PlayStation VR2 Next Week

Undead Citadel, a medieval-era VR action game, arrives next week on PlayStation VR2.

Developed by Dark Curry, Undead Citadel sees you making your way to the cursed depths of the titular location as you eliminate countless foes with physics-based combat. Previously launched on most major platforms, the upcoming PlayStation VR2 port runs at a 90Hz refresh rate. Haptic feedback in both the headset and Sense controllers plus adaptive triggers are also supported.

Three gameplay modes are available in Undead Citadel. Story Mode is a narrative-driven option where you discover the origins of this plague, while Horde Mode sees you facing endless waves as you aim for the high score on leaderboards. Finally, Armory Mode is an interactive sandbox where you can test out your weapons after unlocking them.

Notably, the game includes over 60 different weapons. Choices range between swords, axes, war hammers, two-handed weapons, and maces, while ranged weaponry like bows, arrows, and explosives are also available. Every weapon features different stats for damage, speed, and durability, too.

Though we've yet to go hands-on with the PS VR2 edition for comparison, we had mixed opinions in our Undead Citadel review last year, criticizing the campaign progression but praised the enjoyable combat. While we also took issue with its visuals on Quest, it's since received a Quest 3 visual update that added real-time shadows, enhanced draw distance, and more.

Undead Citadel is out on June 26 on PlayStation VR2. It's available now on Quest, Pico, and Steam.