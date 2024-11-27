Trivia Crack World Tests Your Knowledge Today On Quest

Trivia Crack World puts your knowledge to the test with a VR multiplayer game, and it's out today on Quest.

Developed by Etermax, Trivia Crack World previously released in early access last year with a now-delisted "Legacy" version. The full release promises "thousands of questions" across each trivia category - art, history, entertainment, sports, science (out before the end of the year), and geography. Solo gameplay is supported, alongside four-player multiplayer with private and open matches.

Beyond tackling these questions, Trivia Crack World lets you freely explore the in-game park and participate in Trivia Tower games, where you compete to become the season champion and win your own statue. Fairground-style minigames like 'Fish the answer' and 'Bullseye' are available, and the game also supports Trivia Crack's Question Factory which hosts over 50 million user-generated questions.

For more details, here's an official description from the publisher.

Players go on a trivia adventure and not only answer questions but also solve puzzles, interact with virtual objects, and tackle challenges that blend cognitive and physical skills. Minigames include fishing for answers, drawing accurately, hitting targets, and navigating mazes—adding unique twists to the old trivia format.

Trivia Crack World is out now for $10 on the Meta Quest platform.