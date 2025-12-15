Trip The Light Double Turns With A VR Dancing Sim On Quest

Trip the Light is a VR dancing sim that recently entered early access on Quest.

Developed by Dark Arts Software, Trip the Light is a dancing simulator that uses both fully immersive VR environments and mixed reality passthrough to see your own surroundings. First appearing last month on the wider Quest platform, the game lets you work with a digital partner to learn new dance routines, complete challenges, score points, and gradually build up combos.

In its current early access build, Trip the Light aims to teach you Salsa using virtual instructors that the studio states are based on real-life professionals. There's also a 'Match Me' mode that tests you to follow solo dance styles like hip-hop, line dancing, and club moves.

More dance styles are promised to be coming soon, and buying the early access release grants you the 'Full Dance Edition.' It's not clear what further features can be expected for the full release, though Dark Arts Software confirmed that early adopters will receive “all of the basic modes, features, and assets that we build between now [and] then.”

Trip the Light is out now on the wider Meta Quest platform.