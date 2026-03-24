Trebuchet Unveils Compass, An Open-World Piloting Adventure For Quest, PC VR & PlayStation VR2

Explore long-lost skies in this open-world VR piloting adventure from developers Trebuchet.

Trebuchet, maker of Prison Boss, has revealed a first-look trailer at their upcoming open-world piloting adventure game Compass. The gorgeous flight game is targeting a release date sometime in Spring 2026, and will be launching on Quest, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR2.

Though details are a bit sparse at the moment, we can gather from the trailer that you'll play as a "scout" piloting an upgradable cargo ship through pastel skies full of beautiful clouds and floating islands. Movement mechanics will play a massive role in gameplay, as you navigate hazardous floating landscapes and solve puzzles with your handheld grapples. The brief glimpse we've had so far points to a vast adventure, and an overworld ripe with quests.

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Trebuchet is working with VR game label Creature, a firm that supports independent studios with business development, production consulting, and release strategy. More details on Compass will be forthcoming via Creature's Creature Feature event, planned for May 6th.

Compass is coming soon to Meta Quest, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR2.