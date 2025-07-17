Sci-Fi Horror Shooter The Warp: Cephisso Gets PC VR Demo Today

The Warp: Cephisso is a narrative-driven sci-fi horror game heading to Steam this year, and a PC VR demo is now live.

Marking its first original project for home platforms, publisher Infinite Form revealed its launching The Warp: Cephisso on Steam later this year. Expanding on 2022's free-roam LBE experience The Warp, you're tasked with exploring the titular derelict spaceship that's now become infested with “grotesque, mutating horrors” across a single-player campaign.

As one of the few survivors of Cephisso's crew following this infestation, you must head back into this massive ship once more while trying to survive. Rather than carry multiple guns, you're instead armed with one weapon called the JDE, a semi-automatic bolt-action handgun that requires you to manually chamber each bullet.

Today's demo is a vertical slice of the full game that showcases core mechanics, set during the game's second chapter. “Navigate the ruined market decks, breach into the security sector, and engage a terrifying selection of mutated enemies — each one a glimpse into the ship’s spreading infection,” states the studio.

The Warp: Cephisso is coming to SteamVR in Q4 2025, and a Quest 3 version is also in development. The PC VR demo is now live.