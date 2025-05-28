Narrative Shooter The Phoenix Gene Bursts Onto Quest Next Week

The Phoenix Gene, a narrative third-person shooter and the debut game from developer HEROmation, launches on Quest next week.

Controlling a phoenix called Firestorm, The Phoenix Gene sees players navigate a series of increasingly perilous environments. Set in a corrupted reality, players use a combination of controller inputs and physical movement (seated or standing) to guide their mythical host around damaging obstacles like collapsing bridges and assaulting enemies. Here, instead of a typical HUD, the screen is clear, with players having to rely on visual cues from their avian buddy as well as their own intuition to avoid game over.

The Phoenix Gene is the first game from the studio HEROmation, which was founded by Michael Cawood and Julie Pifher Cawood. Between them, the veteran duo have credits on projects like Skylanders Giants and Happy Feet, among others. The project also features work from other notable figures, like programmer Phil Woods (Perfect Dark) and BAFTA-nominated composer Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie, GoldenEye 007).

“It’s like Starfox in VR,” said The Phoenix Gene director Michael Cawood as part of a press release. “But you can shoot in all directions, toggle between realities, and feel the action on a gut level. Every mechanic was built to serve both the gameplay and the story—it’s all connected.”

The Phoenix Gene will be available on Quest for $24.99 on June 5.