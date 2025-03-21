The Phoenix Gene Is A Narrative VR Shooter Inspired By Ikaruga & Star Fox

Inspired by Star Fox and Ikaruga, The Phoenix Gene is a new third-person narrative on-rails shooter coming to Quest this spring.

Developed by HEROmation, The Phoenix Gene is the studio's debut VR project that's been in development for over three years. You play as Firestorm, a phoenix aiming to protect a young janitor called Jackie after she becomes targeted by her employer's Life Rite following an accident involving an immortality serum. Here's the recent teaser trailer.

Set across alternate timelines and eight multiverse realms, Firestorm must stop this corporation from unraveling the secrets to immortality as Jackie grapples with her newfound powers. It's described by HEROmation as blending “intense action with strategic gameplay inspired by classics like Pistol Whip, Star Fox, and Ikaruga.”

Gameplay involves steering the phoenix across various worlds, using the Touch Controllers to steer away from enemy traps and shoot down these foes. Much like Ikaruga, toggling between these worlds can allow you to absorb enemy fire, and the studio promises that this also reveals hidden collectibles. The game doesn't use a HUD, while abilities like smart bombs, flamethrowers, and health boosts can be upgraded by collecting floating gold flames across levels.

HEROmation aims to expand the story further with an exclusive 'VR Book Experience,' which provides access to the first novel in an upcoming six-book series within the game. The studio also confirmed in a press release that the soundtrack is being composed by Grant Kirkhope, best known for his work on Mario + Rabbids, GoldenEye 007, and Banjo-Kazooie.

The Phoenix Gene arrives on the Meta Quest platform this spring.