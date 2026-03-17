The Boys: Trigger Warning Coming To Quest 3 Next Week

The Boys: Trigger Warning is coming to Quest 3 & Quest 3S next week.

ARVORE Immersive Games and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced that The Boys: Trigger Warning will release on Quest 3 headsets on March 26. The made-for-VR game is adapted from the successful Amazon show, and features voice acting by several of the show's cast.

The Boys: Trigger Warning presents a totally new story set in the world of The Boys. Players will choose stealth or chaos, use unstable Supe powers like telekinesis and laser eyes, and engage in brutal fights against enemy Supes.

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The immersive VR title comes just weeks ahead of the fifth and final season of the TV series.

The Boys: Trigger Warning launches on the Meta Horizon Store on March 26. The game will cost $29.99, with a limited-time pre-order price of $23.99.

The game is also coming soon to PlayStation, where it can now be wish listed.