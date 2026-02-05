Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VR Coming In Spring, New Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Cortopia Studios and Beyond Frames Entertainment are bringing the Ninja Turtles into virtual reality for the very first time with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City.

Launching on Meta Quest, SteamVR, and Pico this spring and priced at $24.99, pre-orders are now live on Meta Quest, where buyers can take advantage of a 20% early-bird discount.

A brand new gameplay trailer has also been revealed, highlighting the ways players will scramble, leap, and sneak through and atop the sewers and roofs of an atmospheric, comic-style New York City, battling the infamous Foot Clan and their villainous leader, Shredder.

0:00 / 1:25 1×

Designed from the ground up for VR, TMNT: Empire City focuses on immersion and optional co-operative play.

"Empire City isn't about playing one of the Turtles so much as it's about being one of the Turtles," says Ace St. Germain, the game's Creative Director. "Each Turtle has their different strengths, we don’t have traditional, pre-defined classes. Instead, based on your chosen builds, the gear equipped, and playstyle, you can freely organize how you want your sessions to play out.

The team has also released a new developer diary video which dives deeper into the way that combat, traversal, and co-operative play work in Empire City.

A time-limited single-player demo arrives February 23rd as part of Steam Next Fest, giving players the chance to experience the game's first 15 minutes, and to play as each of the four Turtles. This demo disappears back into the ooze on March 2nd.

Check back as release approaches for more coverage of TMNT: Empire City.