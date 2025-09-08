Sushi Ben Brings The Manga-Inspired Adventure To PC VR Next Week

Sushi Ben, a slice-of-life narrative adventure, launches next week on PC VR.

Created by Big Brane Studios, Sushi Ben is written by Hatoful Boyfriend's creator, Hato Moa. Inspired by real-life experiences and anime, this slice-of-life sim sees you saving a sushi bar from being shut down by land developers. Previously released on PS VR2, Quest, and Viveport, it's now heading to PC with an optional flatscreen mode.

You're tasked with earning the trust of Kotobuki Town's residents and revitalizing this establishment, achieved by completing quests and building your relationships with them. Featuring a cast of over 20 characters, this occurs through different activities like fishing, bug catching, dog walking, and even ghost hunting.

We enjoyed Sushi Ben in our review last year, praising the “expressive” presentation and its “heartwarming” tale.

Sushi Ben is an impressive effort from Big Brane Studios, one that delivers a heartwarming tale filled with great humor and a charming cast. The basic minigames, sudden ending, and quiet open world let this down, though the expressive manga-inspired presentation delivers one of the most visually distinctive VR adventures in recent memory.

Sushi Ben is out now on PS VR2, Quest, Pico, and Viveport, while the Steam version will launch on September 18.