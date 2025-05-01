VR Strategy Game Surviving Mars: Pioneer Arrives On Quest & Steam This Month

VR civilization builder Surviving Mars: Pioneer is making its Quest and Steam Early Access debut next week.

Surviving Mars: Pioneer is a VR reimagining of the flatscreen game Surviving Mars, which asks players to create a viable civilization on the titular planet. While the original game was played from a top-down perspective, in Surviving Mars: Pioneer, you control your burgeoning society from a first-person perspective, mining and managing up close. Alongside sorting outer-space essentials like oxygen and nutrition, there are also bases to build and Martian rovers to ride.

Surviving Mars: Pioneer is being developed by Bolverk Games and published by Impact Inked in conjunction with Paradox Interactive. Impact Inked is a new publishing label from Impact Reality. Unlike their other group Flat2VR Studios, which focuses on flatscreen ports and adaptations, Impact Inked is set to focus specifically on new VR IPs.

The games under this label are built for VR from the start. Some introduce entirely new IPs. Others expand on existing universes in unexpected and immersive ways. All of them share one thing in common: they embrace the full potential of VR, offering players new ways to explore, interact, and experience.

Surviving Mars: Pioneer will be available on May 8th for Quest and Steam headsets. Bolverk Games has also announced that the PlayStation VR2 edition will arrive once the game leaves Early Access in the future.