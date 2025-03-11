Paradox Interactive Announces VR Strategy Game Surviving Mars: Pioneer

Surviving Mars: Pioneer is a VR reimagining of the strategy game, and it's entering early access later this year.

Based on the top-down strategy game Surviving Mars, Surviving Mars: Pioneer tests your grit as you attempt to establish a new civilization among the stars. In the original game, players would control a Martian landscape from a top-down perspective, constructing futuristic domes and guiding eager citizens. Developed by Bolverk Games (Genotype), the VR adaptation gives you a more central and personal role, mining for materials and placing solar panels on the red planet's surface in first person.

Surviving Mars was originally launched in 2018. Here, players took on the role of an overseer tasked with building up a Martian colony from the dust. With a rocket full of resources and sponsorship from an earthly organization, surviving the vastness of space requires balancing human needs like water and air with the fiscal needs of society and your sponsor. This port looks to pull from those basic principles, allowing players to feel like even more of an active participant in their burgeoning cityscape.

Surviving Mars: Pioneer is entering early access on PC VR and Quest later this year, and a PlayStation VR2 version will arrive “at a later date.”