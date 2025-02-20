Smartphone Survival Co-Op Ghost Photographers Is Out Now On Quest

Ghost Photographers aims to deliver a fear-filled multiplayer experience, and it's available now on Quest.

Developed by Bazooka Studio, Ghost Photographers asks you to explore spooky, spectre-filled environments with just a smartphone, a few candles, and your friends to save you. Set across multiple floors of a nine-story apartment building, your job is to navigate, solve puzzles and free ghosts as a malevolent overarching figure seeks to take you down.

Your trusty cell is the key to spotting the ghosts before it’s too late, and your camera captures their likeness and allows you to react before they make a move. Despite their ominous visual impression, not every spirit is out to get you, though, and you'll need to intuit good from evil to ensure you’re not being led into a trap.

This can be played with up to two additional phantasm-finding companions, with players relying on voice chat to communicate with one another. Similar to the ghost-catching multiplayer game Phasmophobia, Ghost Photographers seeks to leverage your fear of monsters against your hopes of team-playing success and ultimate escape. As the figures get closer, you’ll have to choose whether to speak up and risk being noticed or stay quiet, potentially putting your friends at risk.

Ghost Photographers is available now on the Meta Quest platform.